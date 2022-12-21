Cement investors see Q3 with mixed feelings

According to an Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd report on 21 December, trade prices remained flattish (month-on-month) in December as most price hikes taken in November were rolled back in December. In the trade segment, cement is sold by the manufacturer to dealers, who in turn sell to consumers. On an average, pan-India cement price rose by nearly 3% sequentially in Q3FY23 quarter-to-date, said the Motilal Oswal report. The highest increase in prices of around 9% was seen in the eastern region, followed by the south and west, where prices increased approximately 4% each, it added.

