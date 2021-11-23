Cement makers ease Q3 path with hike in prices

What’s more is that in recent weeks, there has been some easing in prices of raw materials, which adds to the comfort. Analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities Ltd said the crackdown by the Chinese government on coal speculation has brought down the prices of global coal, which is good for Indian cement firms. “Coal shortages were seen in India with reports of coal stocks hitting new lows at power plants. With domestic coal unavailable, imported coal expensive beyond limits, and pet coke being expensive with limited availability, cement companies were staring at fuel shortages or astronomical increase in costs," it said in a report.