Cement makers face recovery slowdown

Similarly, on average, the cost of imported petcoke has risen to nearly $360 a tonne in March from $210 a tonne in February. After softening for a brief period, domestic petcoke prices in March are up 24% month-on-month. In short, the variable cost for cement makers is likely to remain elevated from a near-term perspective. Power and fuel costs are estimated to account for 25-30% of the sector’s total operating costs.

