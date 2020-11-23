Cement makers resume focus on growth capex, with demand recovery continuing

Cement demand recovery seen in October across India has sustained in November, channel check by brokerages show. “South, where demand was the worst hit in April-August 2020, too, is seeing recovery in October-November, led by Andhra and Telangana," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

A key highlight of the September quarter for cement manufacturers was their impressive volume growth. The top 15 companies, which have a 75% volume market share, witnessed a 5% year-on-year demand increase in 2QFY21, added the Kotak report published on 19 November. Sales were largely aided by pent-up rural demand ahead of the festive season. Some pick-up in infrastructure and allied-activities also contributed to volume growth in certain markets. Region-wise, North, Central and East reported better growth in volumes than West and South.

Further, the commentary on demand outlook by most cement companies was positive. So, companies have reinstated their capital expenditure plans, which were put on hold due to the pandemic.

“Given the positive surprise on volume in 2Q and sustained momentum in October 20, managements have upped their volume guidance (flattish growth vs. 10-20% decline expected earlier) for FY21. Growth capex is gradually picking up pace on increasing comfort and visibility on volume growth," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities Ltd said in a report on 18 November.

Among the large players, Ultratech Cement Ltd has guided for a capex of Rs1200-1300 crore for FY21. The company spent ₹450 crore of capex in the first half of FY21. The management of Shree Cement Ltd told analysts that it has restarted growth capex given the demand momentum. With capex focussed on expansion, the management expects its capacity to increase up to 57 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in three years and up to 80MTPA in six-seven years time.

ACC Ltd said it is now going ahead with the 1.1MTPA of grinding expansion in Sindri. Dalmia Bharat Ltd would entail ₹400 crore for capacity expansion at the Murli Industries unit and other initiatives will entail ₹500 crore of capex, the management said.

Regional cement makers such as JK Cement Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Heidelberg Cement Ltd have also resumed their capex plans.

While recovery in demand is sentimentally positive for cement stocks, there are downside risks to profitability growth from rising input costs. Analysts say, although the sector’s top-line will show improvement in quarters to come, operating margins could take a hit in absence of price hikes.

