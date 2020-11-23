Cement makers resume focus on growth capex, with demand recovery continuing

Among the large players, Ultratech Cement Ltd has guided for a capex of Rs1200-1300 crore for FY21. The company spent ₹450 crore of capex in the first half of FY21. The management of Shree Cement Ltd told analysts that it has restarted growth capex given the demand momentum. With capex focussed on expansion, the management expects its capacity to increase up to 57 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in three years and up to 80MTPA in six-seven years time.