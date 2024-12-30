Beware the excitement on cement price hike

While consolidation in the sector is likely to continue, some good news on pricing is emerging. A dealers’ channel check by Yes Securities Ltd showed that as of 18 December, all-India average cement price in the trade segment rose to ₹366 per bag from November exit price of ₹358 per bag. One cement bag weighs 50 kilograms. In the trade segment, cement is sold by companies to dealers, who in turn sell the product to consumers.