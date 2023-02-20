Cement price hikes are here, but not enough to move the needle
The sector’s cost pressure is receding as the costs of key fuels required in the process of making cement, petroleum coke and coal are easing.
After a hiatus, cement prices across India have seen a much-awaited increase. In the last few days, cement prices were hiked in north India by ₹10-20/bag, Jefferies India said in a report dated 18 February. Dealers indicated multiple factors such as seasonal uptick in demand, better discipline and shortage owing to continuing closure of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd plants situated at Himachal Pradesh, said the report. Cement prices were raised by ₹5-10/bag in the east/central regions and a few markets in the south.
