Cement price hikes are here, but not enough to move the needle

The sector’s cost pressure is receding as the costs of key fuels required in the process of making cement, petroleum coke and coal are easing. With that, the focus is shifting to the pricing trajectory of cement companies. After a seasonally weak September quarter, expectations were that prices will see a meaningful jump in December quarter. But the sequential realization growth for large cement makers such as UltraTech Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd was muted. Against this backdrop, the latest round of price increase provides some comfort. Currently, at an all-India level, the average price of one cement bag weighing 50 kilograms is hovering around ₹370-375, said analysts.

