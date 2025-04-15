Cement price hikes in April ease margin fears—at least for now
Summary
- Cement prices saw a sharp rebound in April, offering much-needed relief as energy costs creep up. But with global uncertainties looming, the durability of this pricing power remains in question.
Cement manufacturers have entered FY26 on a firm footing, aided by price hikes in April, according to dealer channel checks by various brokerages. The all-India average cement price rose to ₹357 per bag in April, up from ₹338 in March, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services.