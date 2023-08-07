Cement price movements in July defy past trend; hikes likely in August

Cement prices have not seen a meaningful uptick in recent months even as demand remains robust. And this has been a niggling worry for investors in this sector. But in the good news of sorts, dealers channel checks by brokerages show that cement prices in July have been relatively stable compared to the usual trend seen in the past. Note that July-September quarter is seasonally weak for the sector and prices tend to see a sharp correction on muted construction activity due to the monsoon season.