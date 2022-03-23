Cement price outlook muted for East India

However, the eastern region is unlikely to see a meaningful increase in prices as it suffers from an acute demand-supply imbalance. Oversupply in this market against the backdrop of inadequate cement demand growth would weigh on prices, at least in the near term. If demand fails to absorb the supply, the region’s utilization can be expected to stay low. Of the total slated capacity additions of 27.5 million tonnes in FY23, 13.1 million tonnes is scheduled in east India alone, according to estimates of JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

