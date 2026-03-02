Cement companies typically focus on pushing volumes in the seasonally strong March quarter (Q4) to meet year-end sales targets. Amid healthy demand, the sector saw marginal price hikes in February in select markets.
Cement prices are up marginally, but worries on crude-linked input costs emerge
SummaryCement makers are pushing volumes and mild price hikes in Q4, but rising imported coal and petcoke costs threaten margins, making April price increases crucial for FY27 earnings outlook.
Cement companies typically focus on pushing volumes in the seasonally strong March quarter (Q4) to meet year-end sales targets. Amid healthy demand, the sector saw marginal price hikes in February in select markets.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More