Will it rain on the cement sector's parade, again?
Summary
- June price hike brings hope for the cement sector, but sustaining this remains challenging.
- The industry's near-term outlook hinges on margin recovery and strategic cost optimization.
Cement prices have finally been raised after unsuccessful attempts in April and May. Extreme heat across the country and a labour shortages due to the general election had muted cement demand in the previous two months, leading to price rollbacks. In June, however, at an all-India level, average price hikes of ₹8-10 per bag have been announced, according to a dealers’ channel check by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. One cement bag weighs 50 kg.