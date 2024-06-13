Will it rain on the cement sector's parade, again?

It remains to be seen if the recent price hikes will sustain. With the general election over, overall business conditions are expected to normalize. However, the September quarter is typically weak for the sector, making it difficult to maintain price hikes. Furthermore, even if the June price hike sustains, it is unlikely to significantly boost realizations growth. Considering the latest price increase, the all-India average cement price is estimated to be flat sequentially in Q1FY25 (quarter-to-date), said the Motilal Oswal report dated 11 June.