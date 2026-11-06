Chart beat: East India sees highest cement price increase in October

Cement makers are raising prices to protect margins from persistent input cost inflation. In October, average cement prices across India rose by ₹14 per bag month-on-month and by ₹21 per bag over the September quarter (Q2FY27) average exit level, according to dealer channel checks by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. One cement bag weighs 50 kg.
Regional divergence
The East stood out, recording the sharpest increase. Prices in the region rose by ₹47 per bag over the Q2FY27 average exit level and by ₹89 per bag month-on-month. Among key cities, trade-segment prices in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Patna increased by ₹20-70 per bag. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, hardware stores and retailers.