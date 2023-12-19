Markets
Cement: Prices fall, but cost tailwinds emerge
SummaryDespite recent softening, trade prices have remained strong, up ₹13 per bag versus the September-quarter average
Cement prices in the country continued to decline on partial rollbacks across regional markets. In December, average trade prices pan-India moderated by ₹10 per bag, showed a dealers’ channel check by Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).
