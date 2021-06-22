Cement prices improve across India in June; southern India sees maximum hike

The cement sector has been grappling with cost pressures in the recent past on the back of ongoing increase in prices of key input materials petroleum coke (pet coke) and coal. Pet coke prices have stabilised at $130/tonne in 1QFY22 but are up 14% sequentially. Similarly, prices of international coal prices are up 16% compared to March quarter of FY21. Management commentary by cement manufacturers points to a further increase in prices of these fuels. Also, freight cost for the sector has increased as diesel has become expensive.