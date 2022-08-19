Cement prices in check in August due to monsoon

Cost of key inputs petroleum coke and coal are likely to remain elevated in the September quarter. Since Q2 is seasonally weak, cement makers will not be able to pass on the cost burden, and as a result margin compression is likely to continue. In Q1FY23, cement makers performed poorly on the operating front hurt by high input costs. That said, management commentaries point to input cost inflation easing in the second half of the fiscal year. Similarly, cement demand is also likely to improve Q3 onward.