Price hikes in East to benefit select cement makers in Q2FY242 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:54 PM IST
The September quarter (Q2FY24) tends to be seasonally weak for the cement sector as construction activities take a backseat due to the monsoon. Even so, this time, cement manufacturers in some regions have managed to hike prices. In fact, dealers channel checks by brokerages show that in east India, companies have announced two rounds of price increases in September.
