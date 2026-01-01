Cement companies have exited the December quarter (Q3FY26) with prices correcting sequentially across regions. This is raising concerns of pressure on profitability amid muted realizations.
South India sees steepest cement price drop in Q3FY26. Is there a quick fix?
SummaryChannel checks by some brokerages suggest that dealers in the South may attempt to pass on price hikes in January. However, sustaining potential price increases in the near term can be challenging
Cement companies have exited the December quarter (Q3FY26) with prices correcting sequentially across regions. This is raising concerns of pressure on profitability amid muted realizations.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More