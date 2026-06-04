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Cement price hikes miss the mark as cost inflation struggle intensifies

Harsha Jethmalani
6 min read4 Jun 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Cement stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term,
Cement stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term,(Pexel)
Summary

Stocks of large cement makers have declined 6-23% so far in 2026, with Adani Group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC falling more than 20% each

Gift this article

Before the West Asia war broke out, the cement sector had one problem to deal with: muted prices. Intense competition and chase for market share kept prices under pressure in FY26, but benign input costs provided solace. That comfort is now out of the window.

Before the West Asia war broke out, the cement sector had one problem to deal with: muted prices. Intense competition and chase for market share kept prices under pressure in FY26, but benign input costs provided solace. That comfort is now out of the window.

Higher fuel (petroleum coke and coal), freight/transportation, packaging and raw material costs are dimming the sector’s earnings prospects. Plus, with cheaper/previously bought fuel inventory exhausting and the Indian rupee’s depreciation, would hurt cement companies that heavily relying on imported fuels.

Higher fuel (petroleum coke and coal), freight/transportation, packaging and raw material costs are dimming the sector’s earnings prospects. Plus, with cheaper/previously bought fuel inventory exhausting and the Indian rupee’s depreciation, would hurt cement companies that heavily relying on imported fuels.

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) cautions that the June quarter (Q1FY27) will be the most challenging one for the industry in terms of cost. Polypropylene granule cost surged from 99 per kilogram to 155 per kilogram, pushing packaging expenses higher by 80–100 per tonne, it said. Also, it estimates 150-200 per bag impact from dearer petroleum coke and coal.

Also Read | Dalmia to buy JAL cement assets from Adani for ₹2,850 crore

Price struggle

In response, cement firms have raised prices, but the extent of absorption has been lower than desperately required. Price hikes in April (of around 10- 15 per bag) had to be partially rolled back in several markets due to uneven demand. In May, construction activities and project completions were hurt by labour shortages, heatwaves and higher competitive intensity. So, while construction activity is usually at peak in April and May, buoying demand and prices, this time the scenario is unfavourable.

Thus, average pan-India price in the trade segment was flat month-on-month at 326 per 50-kilogram bag, showed dealer channel check by Nomura Global Markets Research. In the trade segment, cement is sold by companies to dealers, who then sell it to consumers.

Spot cement spreads, a key leading indicator of industry unitary Ebitda, averaged 2,589 per tonne in Q4FY26, down 137 sequentially, as higher cement trade prices helped offset elevated costs, according to Nomura. However, with cost pressures mounting, in Q1FY27 so far, Ebitda slid to 2,495 per tonne, making price hikes in June crucial to protect margins.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

While the industry has successfully implemented a sequential price rise of around 10 per bag so far in Q1FY27, pricing power appears increasingly insufficient to fully counter ongoing cost inflation, said the Nomura report dated 2 June.

Dealers are bracing for around 10-15 per bag price hike in June, notes Jefferies India, but adds that historically, cost shocks have been hard to pass through in the short term. Also, monsoons are a dampener for cement demand, so even if a near-term price hike is implemented, sustaining it would be challenging.

Apart from price increases, cement makers are trying to optimize their fuel mix; they are using more domestic coal and petroleum coke. The usage of green/renewable energy and alternative fuels is being scaled up to mitigate fuel cost volatility.

Also Read | Can Shree Cement, Ambuja's capex breather allay sector’s overcapacity concerns?

For instance, in Q4FY26, industry bellwether UltraTech Cement’s fuel mix comprised 41% petroleum coke versus 45% in Q3FY26, and green power share rose to 43%. For Shree Cement, petroleum coke accounted for 54% of the fuel mix, down from 76% in Q3FY26, while the green power share stood at 61%.

Stocks of large cement makers have declined 6-23% so far in 2026, with Adani Group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC falling more than 20% each. Cement stocks are trading at FY27 EV/Ebitda of 8-18 times, showed Bloomberg data.

With the risk of earnings downgrades looming, the stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term, especially if June price-hike attempts fail. On the bright side, war de-escalation and easing supply disruptions could provide a breather to companies.

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Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCement price hikes miss the mark as cost inflation struggle intensifies

Cement price hikes miss the mark as cost inflation struggle intensifies

Harsha Jethmalani
6 min read4 Jun 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Cement stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term,
Cement stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term,(Pexel)
Summary

Stocks of large cement makers have declined 6-23% so far in 2026, with Adani Group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC falling more than 20% each

Gift this article

Before the West Asia war broke out, the cement sector had one problem to deal with: muted prices. Intense competition and chase for market share kept prices under pressure in FY26, but benign input costs provided solace. That comfort is now out of the window.

Before the West Asia war broke out, the cement sector had one problem to deal with: muted prices. Intense competition and chase for market share kept prices under pressure in FY26, but benign input costs provided solace. That comfort is now out of the window.

Higher fuel (petroleum coke and coal), freight/transportation, packaging and raw material costs are dimming the sector’s earnings prospects. Plus, with cheaper/previously bought fuel inventory exhausting and the Indian rupee’s depreciation, would hurt cement companies that heavily relying on imported fuels.

Higher fuel (petroleum coke and coal), freight/transportation, packaging and raw material costs are dimming the sector’s earnings prospects. Plus, with cheaper/previously bought fuel inventory exhausting and the Indian rupee’s depreciation, would hurt cement companies that heavily relying on imported fuels.

Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) cautions that the June quarter (Q1FY27) will be the most challenging one for the industry in terms of cost. Polypropylene granule cost surged from 99 per kilogram to 155 per kilogram, pushing packaging expenses higher by 80–100 per tonne, it said. Also, it estimates 150-200 per bag impact from dearer petroleum coke and coal.

Also Read | Dalmia to buy JAL cement assets from Adani for ₹2,850 crore

Price struggle

In response, cement firms have raised prices, but the extent of absorption has been lower than desperately required. Price hikes in April (of around 10- 15 per bag) had to be partially rolled back in several markets due to uneven demand. In May, construction activities and project completions were hurt by labour shortages, heatwaves and higher competitive intensity. So, while construction activity is usually at peak in April and May, buoying demand and prices, this time the scenario is unfavourable.

Thus, average pan-India price in the trade segment was flat month-on-month at 326 per 50-kilogram bag, showed dealer channel check by Nomura Global Markets Research. In the trade segment, cement is sold by companies to dealers, who then sell it to consumers.

Spot cement spreads, a key leading indicator of industry unitary Ebitda, averaged 2,589 per tonne in Q4FY26, down 137 sequentially, as higher cement trade prices helped offset elevated costs, according to Nomura. However, with cost pressures mounting, in Q1FY27 so far, Ebitda slid to 2,495 per tonne, making price hikes in June crucial to protect margins.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

While the industry has successfully implemented a sequential price rise of around 10 per bag so far in Q1FY27, pricing power appears increasingly insufficient to fully counter ongoing cost inflation, said the Nomura report dated 2 June.

Dealers are bracing for around 10-15 per bag price hike in June, notes Jefferies India, but adds that historically, cost shocks have been hard to pass through in the short term. Also, monsoons are a dampener for cement demand, so even if a near-term price hike is implemented, sustaining it would be challenging.

Apart from price increases, cement makers are trying to optimize their fuel mix; they are using more domestic coal and petroleum coke. The usage of green/renewable energy and alternative fuels is being scaled up to mitigate fuel cost volatility.

Also Read | Can Shree Cement, Ambuja's capex breather allay sector’s overcapacity concerns?

For instance, in Q4FY26, industry bellwether UltraTech Cement’s fuel mix comprised 41% petroleum coke versus 45% in Q3FY26, and green power share rose to 43%. For Shree Cement, petroleum coke accounted for 54% of the fuel mix, down from 76% in Q3FY26, while the green power share stood at 61%.

Stocks of large cement makers have declined 6-23% so far in 2026, with Adani Group companies Ambuja Cements and ACC falling more than 20% each. Cement stocks are trading at FY27 EV/Ebitda of 8-18 times, showed Bloomberg data.

With the risk of earnings downgrades looming, the stocks are likely to remain under pressure in the near term, especially if June price-hike attempts fail. On the bright side, war de-escalation and easing supply disruptions could provide a breather to companies.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCement price hikes miss the mark as cost inflation struggle intensifies
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