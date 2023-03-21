Cement producers could prep for benefits from easing costs1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Prices of key fuels needed to make cement, petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal have cooled off lately.
The cement sector’s fight with input cost inflation has eased quite a bit. That’s because prices of key fuels needed to make cement, petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal have cooled off lately. Note that power and fuel (P&F) expenses form a large chunk of the sector’s variable cost. Jefferies India points out that the increase in cost per tonne for the sector over FY22-FY23 (estimated) was led by higher P&F cost.
