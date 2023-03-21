Cement producers could prep for benefits from easing costs

That said, sustenance of price hikes is crucial. Analysts note, in the chase for volumes, amid robust demand, cement companies may choose to compromise on realizations growth in the near-term. Secondly, at a time when input costs are easing, companies may not be able to take large quantum of price hikes.The performance of shares of key listed cement producers has been mixed so far in CY23. While shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd have given positive returns, stocks of ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd have slumped, hurt by weak market sentiment towards the Adani Group stocks.