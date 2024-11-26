Cement sector needs lady luck to smile on prices
Summary
- Cement manufacturers are rooting for demand revival in H2FY25 but most companies still continue to prioritize volumes over realizations which makes pricing prospects bleak
The Indian cement sector is expected to perform better in the second half of FY25 (H2FY25) compared to the sluggish first half, particularly in terms of demand and prices. Two months into H2, there are positive developments regarding prices that have been stagnant recently.