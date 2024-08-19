Cement prices are at a multi-year low, and there’s more earnings pain ahead
Summary
- Weak pricing trends overshadow positives such as easing prices of petroleum coke and coal, leading to earnings downgrades for ACC Ltd, Ambuja, JK Lakshmi Cement, Shree Cement, The Ramco Cement Ltd and UltraTech.
The June quarter is usually seasonally strong for the cement sector. Demand tends to get a boost from home building and infrastructure projects. But this time around, hopes were low. Cement sales were hurt by heatwaves in some parts of the country and the general elections kept the government’s construction activities muted. The ongoing fight for market share among top cement makers also kept prices under pressure. Consequently, the June quarter (Q1FY25) was a washout for cement companies, with subdued realisations and unexciting volume growth.