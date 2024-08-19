Cement prices are at a multi-year low, and there’s more earnings pain ahead

Management commentaries of various companies suggest that previously announced capacity expansions are progressing well and are expected to begin operations on schedule. Shree Cement, UltraTech and Dalmia Bharat Ltd were among the companies that commissioned new capacities in Q1FY25. In short, the race for market share among top cement companies means price hikes are unlikely for now. This does not bode well for the sector’s near-term earnings outlook. To be sure, the second half of FY25 is expected to be better than the first half, driven by pent-up demand, especially from infrastructure projects and the sanction of additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. However, that has not prevented earnings downgrades.