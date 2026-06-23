Cement makers strive to repair realizations; can investor sentiment revive?

Many listed cement manufacturers saw sales from the margin-accretive trade segment rise sequentially in the March quarter (Q4FY26).
Many listed cement manufacturers saw sales from the margin-accretive trade segment rise sequentially in the March quarter (Q4FY26).
Trade-segment cement is sold through networks of local dealers, hardware stores and retailers, usually in 50-kg bags. Non-trade cement is sold directly in bulk, mostly to the government or large institutions. The latter is a volume game, where companies tend to offer discounts for large purchases, resulting in lower margins than the trade segment.
Trade-segment cement is sold through networks of local dealers, hardware stores and retailers, usually in 50-kg bags. Non-trade cement is sold directly in bulk, mostly to the government or large institutions. The latter is a volume game, where companies tend to offer discounts for large purchases, resulting in lower margins than the trade segment.
Trade advantage
Birla Corporation led the pack with a trade mix of around 79%, followed by Nuvoco Vistas Corporation and Ambuja Cements (plus ACC) at over 70% each.
It is also encouraging that the premiumization trend has continued. Premium cement offers superior strength and long-term durability, hence it is costlier. In Q4FY26, premium cement accounted for 36% of trade sales at Ambuja (plus ACC), 22% at Shree Cement and 24% at Dalmia Bharat. Ambuja Cements’ Q4FY26 premium cement volumes grew 22% year-on-year.
Dalmia Bharat’s management highlighted that it would continue to focus aggressively on premiumization in FY27 and has also launched a new premium product, Weather 365.
“Cement prices in the trade segment are typically higher by ₹25-30/bag than the non-trade segment, so increased trade sales and premiumization augur well for realizations,” said Nirransh Jain, analyst cement, durables & EMS, BNP Paribas.
That said, companies incur higher packaging and freight costs in the trade segment compared with non-trade, which continue to act as incremental cost headwinds in Q1FY27, Jain cautioned.
Cost headwinds
Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the West Asia war, the cost of imported petroleum coke, coal and polypropylene—used to manufacture sturdy cement bags—has risen sharply.
Against this backdrop, despite price hikes implemented in April and May to combat cost inflation, cement companies are bracing for an operating-margin hit in H1FY27.
Muted realizations growth amid chase for market share has soured investors sentiment towards cement stocks. Aggregate average blended (grey plus white cement) realisation/tonne rose by around 2% sequentially in Q4FY26 despite price hikes in both trade and non-trade segments, showed BNP analysis.
Pricing challenge
However, in the seasonally weak Q1 and Q2 quarters, price hikes tend to be rolled back.
So far in Q1FY27, trade cement prices have risen by ₹10-15 per bag in most regions compared with March exit levels, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. However, pan-India prices in June were flat month-on-month at ₹353 per 50-kg bag, as the arrival of the monsoon in some regions led to moderation in prices.
According to Centrum Broking, Q2FY27 is likely to witness a sharper margin contraction than Q1FY27.
Historically, the September quarter has been weak for the cement industry, but the current cycle appears more challenging given elevated fuel and freight costs, limited pricing power, maintenance shutdowns and negative operating leverage, said the Centrum report dated 12 June. It added that consensus earnings-growth estimates for FY27 and FY28 have already seen steep cuts.
Even if companies successfully navigate cost inflation, a wave of new supply additions in FY27 and FY28 could weigh on volume growth, utilizations and pricing discipline.
As a result, overall earnings visibility remains hazy.
Investors have already taken note. Shares of large cement makers are down 7-24% so far in 2026.
“Valuations for most companies within our coverage universe provide a limited margin of safety in the absence of meaningful short-term triggers,” said the Kotak report dated 18 June.