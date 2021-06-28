Cement sector's profitability outlook improves with recent price hikes: CLSA

Going ahead, CLSA expects cement demand to grow 10% y-o-y in FY22 on a low base in FY21. "FY23 is likely to normalise before picking up again in FY24, which is a pre-election year. Rural independent home builders (IHB) and infrastructure are likely to be the key demand drivers in the near-term, with urban real estate likely to pick up with a lag," added the CLSA report. With that, the sector's capacity and utilisation levels are also poised to improve.

