Cement spreads highest since June 2020, courtesy price hikes: Motilal Oswal

With that, cement spreads have increased to their highest level since June last year. A spread is the difference between cement prices and energy costs on a per tonne basis for cement companies. Prices of key input materials required to manufacture cement such as petroleum coke, coal and diesel have sharply risen on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. Analysts say the recent hikes should allay investors' concerns on the impact of rising commodity inflation on margins, to a certain extent. It should be noted that cement companies saw stellar margin growth in the December quarter aided by cost rationalisation measures and stock of inventory procured at a lower price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}