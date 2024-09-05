This indicator shows why cement companies have a rough road ahead
Summary
- The gap between trade and non-trade prices increased to more than ₹50 a bag in August from the normal ₹30-40 a bag, according to a Bank of Baroda Capital Markets Ltd report, indicating weak demand from the infrastructure segment.
The chase for market share gains among cement makers continues to hamper prices. The repercussions of heightened competition are being felt on cement prices in both the trade and non-trade channels. In the trade segment, manufacturers sell cement to dealers who in turn sell it to consumers. A non-trade sale is when a manufacturer sells cement directly to the end consumer. These are bulk sales to large buyers such as the government, or big infrastructure and real estate companies.