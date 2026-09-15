Cement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat

Cement companies could be making their last-ditch effort to shield themselves from profitability pressures with the September quarter (Q2FY27) at its fag-end. Companies are trying to tackle input cost inflation by taking price hikes amid muted demand in a seasonally weak quarter, but dealers caution that implementation remains challenging.
According to Nomura Global Markets Research, average pan-India prices in the trade segment could rise by ₹10 per bag month-on-month to ₹330 in September. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, usually in 50-kilogram bags. But the chances that these attempts to raise prices will fail are high. September’s volume offtake may be hurt by monsoon-related slowdown in construction activities and non-availability of labour due to festivals in certain regions.