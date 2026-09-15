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Cement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 01:51 PM IST
UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed than regional companies.
UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed than regional companies.(Pexel)
Summary

So far in 2026, stocks of large cement companies have declined more than the 10% fall in benchmark index Nifty50. Valuations have moderated, but unless fundamentals improve, that’s not enticing enough.

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Cement companies could be making their last-ditch effort to shield themselves from profitability pressures with the September quarter (Q2FY27) at its fag-end. Companies are trying to tackle input cost inflation by taking price hikes amid muted demand in a seasonally weak quarter, but dealers caution that implementation remains challenging.

Cement companies could be making their last-ditch effort to shield themselves from profitability pressures with the September quarter (Q2FY27) at its fag-end. Companies are trying to tackle input cost inflation by taking price hikes amid muted demand in a seasonally weak quarter, but dealers caution that implementation remains challenging.

According to Nomura Global Markets Research, average pan-India prices in the trade segment could rise by 10 per bag month-on-month to 330 in September. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, usually in 50-kilogram bags. But the chances that these attempts to raise prices will fail are high. September’s volume offtake may be hurt by monsoon-related slowdown in construction activities and non-availability of labour due to festivals in certain regions.

According to Nomura Global Markets Research, average pan-India prices in the trade segment could rise by 10 per bag month-on-month to 330 in September. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, usually in 50-kilogram bags. But the chances that these attempts to raise prices will fail are high. September’s volume offtake may be hurt by monsoon-related slowdown in construction activities and non-availability of labour due to festivals in certain regions.

Also Read | Cement makers face a forgettable first half as prices weaken and costs bite

In July-August, industry volume growth is estimated at 6-7% year-on-year, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Demand is driven by higher infrastructure spending, while retail/residential construction activity remains more dependent on rainfall and labour availability.

Demand growth in September would be aided by a low base, said the Motilal Oswal report dated 7 September, adding that regional demand trends remain mixed amid elevated competition.

Uneven demand conditions constrain pricing power. This could hamper volume growth for manufacturers with regional exposure, but geographically diversified companies such as UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed. Cement spreads, a key leading indicator of industry unitary Ebitda, currently averages at around 2,447 per tonne Q2FY27, implying a sequential drop of 63 per tonne as pricing conditions don't fully offset elevated fuel costs, said Nomura in an 8 September report.

While the costs of key fuels, imported petroleum coke and coal, have moderated from the peaks seen after the beginning of the West Asia war, their impact on earnings is reflected with a lag. Availability of low-cost inventory could be a differentiating factor in Q2FY27 earnings. But lower costs can protect profitability only to a certain extent, so sustaining price hikes beyond the seasonally weak Q2 is crucial.

Also Read | Cement: a high-emission sector that will test India’s carbon reduction resolve

Expectations are that demand could recover in H2FY27, driven by a pick-up in government-led infrastructure projects and as residential realty sector braces for new launches. This should strengthen cement makers’ ability to raise prices and boost realizations outlook.

Price hike attempts in south, east and select west India suggest that companies are seeking to establish a pricing floor ahead of the post-monsoon recovery, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). Near-term profitability, however, is likely to remain under pressure from 70–150 per tonne of incremental sequential costs in Q2FY27, it added.

True, companies are taking cost control initiatives and increasing thrust on the usage of green power to counter fuel price volatility and reduce carbon emission. But lack of pricing discipline so far in H1FY27, keeps companies’ earnings exposed to risks.

Profitability pressures could extend beyond H2FY27 if the relentless West Asia war leads to a renewed spike in input costs, dampening hopes of a revival.

In Q1FY27 earnings call, managements of companies said they are upbeat on FY27 demand prospects. But weak agricultural incomes due to a below-average monsoon may hurt rural housing demand.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

So far in 2026, stocks of large cement companies have declined more than the 10% fall in benchmark index Nifty50. Valuations have moderated, but unless fundamentals improve, that’s not enticing enough.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat

Cement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read15 Sep 2026, 01:51 PM IST
UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed than regional companies.
UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed than regional companies.(Pexel)
Summary

So far in 2026, stocks of large cement companies have declined more than the 10% fall in benchmark index Nifty50. Valuations have moderated, but unless fundamentals improve, that’s not enticing enough.

Gift this article

Cement companies could be making their last-ditch effort to shield themselves from profitability pressures with the September quarter (Q2FY27) at its fag-end. Companies are trying to tackle input cost inflation by taking price hikes amid muted demand in a seasonally weak quarter, but dealers caution that implementation remains challenging.

Cement companies could be making their last-ditch effort to shield themselves from profitability pressures with the September quarter (Q2FY27) at its fag-end. Companies are trying to tackle input cost inflation by taking price hikes amid muted demand in a seasonally weak quarter, but dealers caution that implementation remains challenging.

According to Nomura Global Markets Research, average pan-India prices in the trade segment could rise by 10 per bag month-on-month to 330 in September. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, usually in 50-kilogram bags. But the chances that these attempts to raise prices will fail are high. September’s volume offtake may be hurt by monsoon-related slowdown in construction activities and non-availability of labour due to festivals in certain regions.

According to Nomura Global Markets Research, average pan-India prices in the trade segment could rise by 10 per bag month-on-month to 330 in September. In the trade segment, cement is sold through a network of local dealers, usually in 50-kilogram bags. But the chances that these attempts to raise prices will fail are high. September’s volume offtake may be hurt by monsoon-related slowdown in construction activities and non-availability of labour due to festivals in certain regions.

Also Read | Cement makers face a forgettable first half as prices weaken and costs bite

In July-August, industry volume growth is estimated at 6-7% year-on-year, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Demand is driven by higher infrastructure spending, while retail/residential construction activity remains more dependent on rainfall and labour availability.

Demand growth in September would be aided by a low base, said the Motilal Oswal report dated 7 September, adding that regional demand trends remain mixed amid elevated competition.

Uneven demand conditions constrain pricing power. This could hamper volume growth for manufacturers with regional exposure, but geographically diversified companies such as UltraTech Cement, ACC and Ambuja could be better placed. Cement spreads, a key leading indicator of industry unitary Ebitda, currently averages at around 2,447 per tonne Q2FY27, implying a sequential drop of 63 per tonne as pricing conditions don't fully offset elevated fuel costs, said Nomura in an 8 September report.

While the costs of key fuels, imported petroleum coke and coal, have moderated from the peaks seen after the beginning of the West Asia war, their impact on earnings is reflected with a lag. Availability of low-cost inventory could be a differentiating factor in Q2FY27 earnings. But lower costs can protect profitability only to a certain extent, so sustaining price hikes beyond the seasonally weak Q2 is crucial.

Also Read | Cement: a high-emission sector that will test India’s carbon reduction resolve

Expectations are that demand could recover in H2FY27, driven by a pick-up in government-led infrastructure projects and as residential realty sector braces for new launches. This should strengthen cement makers’ ability to raise prices and boost realizations outlook.

Price hike attempts in south, east and select west India suggest that companies are seeking to establish a pricing floor ahead of the post-monsoon recovery, said Systematix Shares and Stocks (India). Near-term profitability, however, is likely to remain under pressure from 70–150 per tonne of incremental sequential costs in Q2FY27, it added.

True, companies are taking cost control initiatives and increasing thrust on the usage of green power to counter fuel price volatility and reduce carbon emission. But lack of pricing discipline so far in H1FY27, keeps companies’ earnings exposed to risks.

Profitability pressures could extend beyond H2FY27 if the relentless West Asia war leads to a renewed spike in input costs, dampening hopes of a revival.

In Q1FY27 earnings call, managements of companies said they are upbeat on FY27 demand prospects. But weak agricultural incomes due to a below-average monsoon may hurt rural housing demand.

Also Read | Cement makers turn defensive as West Asia shock lifts input costs

So far in 2026, stocks of large cement companies have declined more than the 10% fall in benchmark index Nifty50. Valuations have moderated, but unless fundamentals improve, that’s not enticing enough.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketCement companies' attempts to hike prices may fall flat
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