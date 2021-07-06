Cement stocks rally as prices remain firm in a seasonally weak June quarter

As far as demand is concerned, dealers' channel checks show that industry volumes likely increased in high-teens on a month-on-month basis in June. On a year-on-year basis, the improvement was in high single-digits, thanks to pent-up demand and easing of lockdown restrictions. "On an m-o-m basis, volumes likely grew >20% in the North region, in high-teens in the East and South regions and in low double digits in the West and Central regions," said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.