Amid fluctuating input costs, Indian cement stocks have already faced significant consensus earnings downgrades over the past six months, and the likelihood of further cuts hinges on commodity price stability, said Nirransh Jain, India analyst for consumer durables and cement at BNP Paribas Securities India, in an interview.
Jain is of the view that in the current backdrop, moderated valuations of cement stocks alone are not a selling point. Following a wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the sector has shifted from a highly fragmented market to a consolidated landscape, with major players now controlling roughly 60% of the sector's overall capacity. While large-scale M&A activity may temporarily pause as companies focus on integrating newly acquired assets, the broader consolidation cycle is far from over, he added. Edited excerpts: