Amid fluctuating input costs, Indian cement stocks have already faced significant consensus earnings downgrades over the past six months, and the likelihood of further cuts hinges on commodity price stability, said Nirransh Jain, India analyst for consumer durables and cement at BNP Paribas Securities India, in an interview.
Amid fluctuating input costs, Indian cement stocks have already faced significant consensus earnings downgrades over the past six months, and the likelihood of further cuts hinges on commodity price stability, said Nirransh Jain, India analyst for consumer durables and cement at BNP Paribas Securities India, in an interview.
Jain is of the view that in the current backdrop, moderated valuations of cement stocks alone are not a selling point. Following a wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the sector has shifted from a highly fragmented market to a consolidated landscape, with major players now controlling roughly 60% of the sector's overall capacity. While large-scale M&A activity may temporarily pause as companies focus on integrating newly acquired assets, the broader consolidation cycle is far from over, he added. Edited excerpts:
Jain is of the view that in the current backdrop, moderated valuations of cement stocks alone are not a selling point. Following a wave of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the sector has shifted from a highly fragmented market to a consolidated landscape, with major players now controlling roughly 60% of the sector's overall capacity. While large-scale M&A activity may temporarily pause as companies focus on integrating newly acquired assets, the broader consolidation cycle is far from over, he added. Edited excerpts:
The September quarter is seasonally weak for cement companies, and input cost inflation is an additional headwind this time. Did cement makers underperform on any key metrics in Q2FY27 results, by historical standards? Will earnings downgrades continue? How has the December quarter fared so far in terms of prices and demand?
Heading into Q2FY27, expectations were quite conservative due to surging input costs, particularly international petroleum and coal, alongside rising diesel and packaging expenses, coupled with typical negative operating leverage seen in a seasonally lean quarter. Surprisingly, the sector outperformed these muted expectations; most players delivered robust volume growth and better price realizations. While significant consensus downgrades have already occurred over the last six months, the risk of further downgrades remains contingent on commodity price volatility. Regarding Q3FY27, our channel checks suggest a gradual post-festive recovery. We are seeing some lag in demand as labour availability and infrastructure execution normalize, and while players have attempted price hikes of around ₹10-20/bag through October and November, market absorption so far has been partial and region-specific.
Major cement producers are aggressively expanding capacity through substantial investments. Do they have enough liquidity to sustain expansions without incurring excessive leverage? Will massive capacity additions continue in CY27?
There is a widening divergence in liquidity within the sector. Large-cap players possess strong balance sheets and healthy operating cash flows, allowing them to fund aggressive capex without significant leverage risks. Conversely, mid- and small-cap players are facing much tighter cash flow constraints. Looking into CY27, the capacity-addition pipeline remains very robust, fueled by both greenfield projects and brownfield debottlenecking. However, it is important to note that this expansion is increasingly concentrated among the top-tier players.
Companies have adopted organic and inorganic routes for geographical expansion. Has the industry’s consolidation cycle peaked, or should we anticipate further M&A activity?
We are witnessing a fundamental paradigm shift. The industry has moved from a highly fragmented market, where the top four players held roughly 45% market share pre-Covid, to a consolidated landscape where those players now control around 60% of capacity. While we see a temporary lull in large-scale M&A activity as companies focus on integrating recently acquired assets and transitioning brands, the consolidation cycle isn't over. Instead, it has evolved into a 'concentration of growth', where organic expansion is now largely dominated by the top three or four players.
Increased consolidation is expected to improve the cement industry's pricing discipline. Do you agree? Is there a viable strategy to address ongoing pricing pressures and stabilize realizations, or should we expect continued volatility in cement pricing?
Structurally, increased concentration among the top five players should support better pricing discipline over the medium- to long term. However, near-term volatility is likely to persist. As major players integrate new assets and commission capacity, their immediate priority is capturing market share and driving utilization rather than maximizing price realization. In our view, until industry utilization sustainably crosses the 75-80% threshold, pricing will remain volatile, barring regional dynamics.
In the meantime, companies are pivoting towards cost-efficiency levers, such as green power, waste heat recovery systems (WHRS), logistics optimization, and higher blended cement content, to protect margins.
Cement stocks have been laggards in CY26, leading to a moderation in valuations. Fundamentals are shaky as input cost pressures linger and the market’s ability to absorb recent price hikes is uncertain. Are lower valuations sufficient to attract investor interest? What catalysts could drive renewed focus on the sector?
While we have seen a broad-based rebound in the sector over the last month driven by easing input costs, we don't believe lower valuations alone will trigger a significant re-rating. For investors to return in force, two key catalysts are needed: first, sustained relief in input costs, specifically a softening in international petroleum coke and thermal coal costs; and second, clear evidence that the market can absorb recent price hikes without a drop in industry volumes.