Cement stocks under pressure as price hikes offer little solace

Two crucial factors have not played out as per expectations of the Street. In a double whammy, costs are feared to rise futher and uptick in demand has not been as strong as previously anticipated. It should be noted that cement companies use crude-derived petroleum coke (petcoke) and imported coal as key inputs. Prices of these commodities were already elevated, but the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict could add to further upward pressure on supply constraints.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}