Cement demand holds up, but can it offset rising cost pressures?

Still, near-term cost pressures are a reality, and will be hard to ignore. Imported fuel costs are up ₹72/tonne sequentially so far in Q4FY26, imported pet coke has risen another $4/tonne, and packaging costs have jumped 20-25%, adding ₹40/tonne to the cost of cement production. That’s not trivial. In fact, Nomura estimates the industry may need price hikes of roughly ₹10 per bag in the near term to offset elevated fuel costs.