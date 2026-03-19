Cement stocks were on a steady run earlier this week before Thursday’s pullback, as broader markets came under pressure from rising crude prices following fresh attacks on key energy infrastructure in West Asia, rekindling supply shock fears.
Cement demand holds up, but can it offset rising cost pressures?
SummaryInvestors weigh lower valuations against rising input costs and potential cement price hikes in FY27, as demand holds up in southern and eastern India.
Cement stocks were on a steady run earlier this week before Thursday’s pullback, as broader markets came under pressure from rising crude prices following fresh attacks on key energy infrastructure in West Asia, rekindling supply shock fears.
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