Cement: Too early for the consolidation party
Summary
- The quest for market share gains has meant large cement companies with strong balance sheets continue to acquire smaller and financially weaker ones.
It’s a dog-eat-dog world in the Indian cement industry. The quest for market share gains has meant large companies with strong balance sheets continue to acquire smaller and financially weaker ones. Last week, the industry bellwether UltraTech Cement Ltd announced the acquisition of 23% stake in South-based The India Cements Ltd for ₹1,900 crore. This is a non-controlling financial transaction, but wide-held expectations are that this move would eventually lead to the acquisition of India Cements. For UltraTech, the Southern regions contribute the lowest capacity market share of 11%. The company aims to boost its presence in this region through organic and inorganic routes.