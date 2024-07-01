Cement: Too early for the consolidation party

Effect of prices

As things stand, dealers channel checks show that an average price hike of8-10/50kg bag was announced in early June across various markets. Given the swift rollbacks seen in April and May, the threat of price hikes being withdrawn remains. Even if the June price hike was to sustain, it is unlikely to move the needle on realizations growth in June quarter (Q1FY25). Plus, the September quarter is usually seasonally weak for the sector, so any improvement in prices is likely only in H2FY25. That said, if larger companies get more aggressive on capacity expansions, then it would weigh on the sector’s medium-term pricing trajectory.