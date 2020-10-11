Central bank’s optimism is helpful but a lone dissent calls for caution

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) with three new external members gave on Friday a near commitment to keep policy rates low for as long as the start of fiscal year 2021-22.

In the age of monetary policy activism, where every central bank is pushing the limits, the MPC hardly sticks out in its commitment. What perhaps stuck out was the lone dissent by member J.R. Varma who was against keeping policy accommodative into the next fiscal year. Varma’s reasons behind this would be clear once the minutes of the meeting are made public.

Meanwhile, there are two major reasons for RBI to keep that thread of caution even as its stance to support growth should be appreciated. The prognosis on inflation is still inconclusive, although RBI predicts retail inflation to ease closer to 4% by March. For this to happen, supply-side bottlenecks in the wake of the pandemic should ease. With progressive unlocking, signs are visible of such easing. Even so, an unknown informal sector piece muddies the outlook here.

View Full Image Too much to handle

Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd warn that disruption of small businesses is putting upward pressure on prices. “True, such businesses have a high rate of opening and closing, but the pandemic-led prolonged lockdowns and labour and financial constraints could elongate the time before they reappear, putting upward pressure on prices in the interim," a HSBC note said. “High inflation expectations could become entrenched over this period," it added. A RBI working paper points out that food inflation has sticky components that could result in broad-based entrenchment of expectations.

The second risk that the central bank needs to monitor is the flow of unprecedented surplus liquidity. The average liquidity surplus in the banking system is around ₹4 trillion and RBI has committed to add to this. Money supply growth has risen to 13% in September from about 10% before the pandemic while currency in circulation growth has accelerated to 24%. Friday’s measures were entirely focussed on liquidity and towards increasing its flow to the real sector.

So far, this surplus has been locked into the banking system given tepid credit growth. Currency in circulation isn’t feeding into inflation due to the low propensity of Indians to spend. But the surge in growth of money supply and currency in circulation could complicate matters for RBI later on. Indeed, the challenge for RBI is greater when it decides to unwind its policy measures at a later stage. “There are definitely risks involved here. But they are for another day," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

In this context, an unbridled commitment to keeping policy accommodative for long may prove to be a double-edged sword.

