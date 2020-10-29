Central banks dumping gold could make pandemic unfavourable for the yellow metal

“The pandemic has increased fiscal stress for many nations as countries continue to dole out fiscal support. With gold prices at elevated levels, central banks may opt to sell some of their precious metal holdings as they battle the crisis. If more central banks follow suit, then it may weigh on gold prices as central banks have been key buyers of the yellow metal in recent times. So, in a sense, the crisis may turn unfavourable for gold to some extent," said an economist with a multinational bank requesting anonymity.