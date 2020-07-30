Central banks, one of the key participants in driving investment demand for gold, cut their purchase in the first half of this calendar year (H1 2020).

The latest demand trends report by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed that global central banks bought 233.4 tonnes of gold on a net basis. This is 39% lower than the 385.7 tonnes seen in H1 2019 – the highest level of H1 net purchases since 2000. Also, this is 6% below the 10-year H1 average of 247 tonnes.

According to the report, the second quarter marked the first quarter since Russia – a major gold buyer since 2014 – suspended its gold purchasing. The June quarter, purchases were also more concentrated than WGC has seen in recent years. During the quarter, six central banks increased their gold reserves by a tonne or more. This compares with an average of nine over the last 12 quarters, the report said.

Turning to net sales, the first half of the year saw a rise in the number of banks reducing their gold reserves by a tonne or more compared to the same span last year. This comparison here is seven versus two. But despite this, the absolute volume of gold being sold during H1 2020 was modest at 42.5 tonnes.

Given the lingering concerns on economic recovery, the WGC expects central banks to remain net purchasers in 2020, mainly due to negative interest rates. However, volumes could be below those of the two preceding years.

