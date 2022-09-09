Century Plyboards to benefit from steady wood panel demand; cost inflation key1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM IST
- Demand should improve for wood panel market post the festival period as underlying drivers continue to remain favourable
Demand trends in the wood panel market have been steady so far in Q2FY23 (July-September). According to ICICI Securities Ltd., recent interaction with dealers and companies in the industry indicates that continuous momentum in the residential market and higher spending on home improvement, after the pandemic, are keeping demand robust. This bodes well for Century Plyboards (India) Ltd.