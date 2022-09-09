Century Plyboards to benefit from steady wood panel demand; cost inflation key

Meanwhile, the company has not taken any price increases this quarter but will get the full benefit of price increase of ~2-7% in plywood and ~3-4% in laminate taken in Q1FY23, said the report. "Plywood margins may see some pressure in near term (but still be better than the low base of Q1FY23) due to higher demand for mass products (which have lower margins) whereas MDF margins will decline ~120 basis points year-on-year to 30.5% in FY23 on account of higher raw material cost," added the report. One basis point is 0.01%.