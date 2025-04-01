Markets
Cera Sanitaryware’s revenue target faces pressure from sluggish demand
Summary
- Cera Sanitaryware is banking on project sales and premium branding to offset sluggish retail demand. But with its revenue target under review and expansion plans on hold, the road ahead hinges on market recovery and margin resilience.
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd is optimistic about sustaining its growth outperformance despite near-term headwinds in retail demand. The company is banking on project sales and luxury branding as key levers to drive expansion.
