Can Cera Sanitaryware’s growth recovery continue?

Cera Sanitaryware is showing signs of a turnaround. Revenue saw double-digit year-on-year growth of 11% in Q4FY26 and Q3FY26, marking a sharp improvement after several quarters of dull show.
Weak retail demand and stiff competition from smaller manufacturers in Morbi weighed on growth, as their lower cost structures had often made it difficult for organized players like Cera to raise prices or expand margins. But rising gas prices and disruptions across the region are reducing the cost advantage.
“The company expects to benefit from ongoing disruptions in the Morbi cluster due to labour and infrastructure challenges, enabling market share gains supported by adequate inventory, stronger in-house manufacturing capabilities and stable supply availability,” said a PL Capital report dated 11 June, after interacting with Cera’s management.