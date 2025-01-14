Markets
Power thieves are dragging down one of India’s oldest power utilities
Summary
- For CESC, continued losses at its Malegaon distribution segment remain a sore point that's pulling down its earnings.
- The power utility has also lagged behind other companies in its renewable initiatives.
CESC Ltd’s shares are down about 10% over the past three trading sessions. The reason: A subdued December quarter as its earnings declined 6% year-on-year because of higher losses in its Malegaon distribution segment.
