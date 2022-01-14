CESC sees stable Q3; turnaround in subsidiaries, tariff order can boost earnings

At the consolidated level, while Dhariwal Infrastructure and Haldia Energy contributed well, earnings of other subsidiaries was a mixed bag. Nine month sales at Rajasthan distribution circle reported a loss of ₹19 crore, as per Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd data. Malegaon Power too needs to post improved performance, while Crescent Power Ltd and Surya Vidyut Ltd though reported profit but numbers declined during the first nine months of the fiscal.