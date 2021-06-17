CESC shows steady recovery in Q4 taking the stock to a new high

Shares of CESC Ltd hit a new 52-week high on Thursday in early deals on the National Stock Exchange. The company announced its March quarter results on Wednesday after market hours and there are some encouraging factors in the numbers.

For one, analysts are enthused about the turnaround CESC has seen in some in its subsidiaries. For perspective: Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs31 crore for the March quarter, taking the profit for financial year 2021 (FY21) to Rs106 crore. This compares favourably with a loss of Rs10 crore in FY20. Further, Haldia Energy Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs361 crore for FY21, which represents a 14% year-on-year increase. On the flip side, Crescent Power & Surya Vidyut’s net profit declined 15% year-on-year to Rs22 crore in FY21.

Overall, CESC’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter declined 3.6% to Rs423 crore. This was partly helped by the modest 8% growth in standalone net profit.

“We have revised our earnings for FY2022E (+7.9%) and for FY2023E (+7%) factoring improved profitability at Dhariwal and lower losses at recently acquired distribution circles," said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 17 June. The analysts add, “A healthy Rs45 per share of interim dividend shows the company’s intent to increase the pay-out ratio and right-size the balance sheet."

For FY21, CESC has continued its focus on various cost optimisation measures to minimize the impact of Covid related loss of sales volume during the year.

Meanwhile, investors should note that shares of CESC have underperformed the Nifty 500 index over the past one year. To be sure, investors are now awaiting tariff orders. “The focus remains on WBERC (West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission) regulatory order on hiking tariffs, which will improve cash collection," said a report by Antique Stock Broking Ltd on 17 June. “The other catalysts remain winning new distribution franchisees and sweating of renewable assets," points out Antique.

Currently, the stock trades at around seven times estimated earnings for financial year 2023 based on Bloomberg data.

