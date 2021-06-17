CESC shows steady recovery in Q4 taking the stock to a new high

For one, analysts are enthused about the turnaround CESC has seen in some in its subsidiaries. For perspective: Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs31 crore for the March quarter, taking the profit for financial year 2021 (FY21) to Rs106 crore. This compares favourably with a loss of Rs10 crore in FY20. Further, Haldia Energy Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs361 crore for FY21, which represents a 14% year-on-year increase. On the flip side, Crescent Power & Surya Vidyut’s net profit declined 15% year-on-year to Rs22 crore in FY21.

